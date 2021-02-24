NZ vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Prediction New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I

New Zealand vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's NZ vs AUS at University Oval, Dunedin: In another high-voltage battle, New Zealand will take on Australia at the University Oval, Dunedin on Thursday. The high-intensity NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I match begins at 6:30 AM IST – February 25. The hosts blew away the Australians in the series opener, courtesy of Devon Conway's impressive performance. The southpaw scored 99* off just 59 balls to set up a sensational win, with Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi wreaking havoc with the ball. New Zealand would want to maintain their winning momentum tomorrow. On the other hand, Aussies, who have a good blend of youth and experience, fell short in the first T20I, with none of their batsmen coming able to fire when it mattered the most. A better performance is expected from visiting captain Aaron Finch, whose form in the limited-overs format is beginning to worry the Australian fans. While a couple of changes are possible, the onus will be on their batting unit to deliver as they seek a series-leveling win.

TOSS: The 2nd T20I match toss between New Zealand vs Australia will take place at 6 AM IST – February 25, Thursday.

Time: 6:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin.

NZ vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tim Seifert, Matthew Wade

Batsmen – Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Williamson (C)

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell (VC), Daniel Sams

Bowlers – Jhye Richardson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

NZ vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

NZ vs AUS SQUADS

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Hamish Bennett.

Australia: Matthew Wade (wk), Aaron Finch (C), Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Ben McDermott, Andrew Tye, D Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Tanveer Sangha, Ashton Turner, Jason Behrendorff.

