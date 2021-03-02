NZ vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Prediction New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I

New Zealand vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's NZ vs AUS at Westpac Stadium, Wellington: In another high-voltage battle, New Zealand will take on Australia at the Westpac Stadium, Wellington on Wednesday. The high-intensity NZ vs AUS 3rd T20I match begin at 11:30 AM IST – March 3. After winning the first two matches, New Zealand have proved why are they are a very difficult opponent to beat in their home matches. In the first T20I, they defeated Australia by 53 runs, while in the second T20I, they got a hard-earned win by a close margin of 4 runs. New Zealand Cricket on Monday announced that the final T20I of the five-match series between New Zealand and Australia has been shifted to Wellington from Bay Oval and it will now be going ahead behind closed doors. The final T20I of the three-match series between New Zealand women – White Ferns – and England women will also be played in Wellington behind closed doors. "The final BlackCaps v Australia and White Ferns v England T20 double-header, scheduled for the Bay Oval on Sunday March 7, will now be played on the same date and time at Sky Stadium in Wellington. The change has been forced on NZC because of logistical complications arising from the transfer of this Friday's second double-header from Auckland to Wellington," the NZC said in an official statement.

TOSS: The 3rd T20I match toss between New Zealand vs Australia will take place at 11 AM IST – March 3, Wednesday.

Time: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

NZ vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Josh Philippe

Batsmen – Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Marcus Stoinis (vc)

All-rounders – James Neesham, Daniel Sams, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers – Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Jhye Richardson

NZ vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptil, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia: Matthew Wade (wk), Aaron Finch (C), Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

NZ vs AUS SQUADS

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Hamish Bennett.

Australia: Matthew Wade (wk), Aaron Finch (C), Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Ben McDermott, Andrew Tye, D Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Tanveer Sangha, Ashton Turner, Jason Behrendorff.

