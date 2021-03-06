NZ vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Prediction 5th T20I

New Zealand vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction 5th T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s NZ vs AUS at Westpac Stadium, Wellington. The excitement of T20I cricket continues as the 5th T20I between New Zealand and Australia is all set to get underway on Sunday. The 5th T20I match between NZ vs AUS will begin at 04:30 AM IST – March 7, Sunday. After comprehensive wins in the first two T20Is, New Zealand have played underwhelming cricket and currently, the series is leveled at 2-2. In the exciting final, both teams will look to seal the series which will surely boost their confidence for the upcoming T20 World Cup this year. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 5th T20I – NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, New Zealand vs Australia Dream11 Tips, NZ vs AUS Probable Playing XIs, NZ vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 5th T20I. Also Read - Live Match Streaming New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20I: When And Where to Watch NZ vs AUS Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

TOSS: The 5th T20I toss between New Zealand vs Australia will take place at 04:00 AM IST, March 7, Sunday Also Read - NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's 4th T20I Match at 11:30 AM IST March 5 Friday

Time: 04:30 AM IST. Also Read - Live Cricket Streaming New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch NZ vs AUS Stream Live Cricket Online on FanCode App, TV Telecast in India

Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Josh Philippe

Batters – Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill (vc), Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch (c)

All-Rounders – Ashton Agar, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers – Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Jhye Richardson

New Zealand vs Australia Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia Probable Playing XI: Matthew Wade (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

New Zealand vs Australia Squads

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Mark Chapman, Hamish Bennett

Australia squad: Matthew Wade (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, D’Arcy Short, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Ben McDermott, Tanveer Sangha, Ashton Turner, Jason Behrendorff

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AUS Dream11 Team/ NZ Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Prediction/ New Zealand vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips 5th T20I/ Online Cricket Tips and more.