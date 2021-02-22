NZ vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Predictions

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips New Zealand vs Australia T20I – Captain, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips Hagley Oval, Christchurch: New Zealand face Australia today in a T2oI which is part of a five-match series. It’s surprising when you look at the T20I history between these two teams. So far, they have squared off in the format on just nine occasions. Australia have emerged victorious on seven occasions while New Zealand have won the rest. The last time these two Trans-Tasman rivals played a T20I was back in February 2018 when Australia clean swept a three-match series. They were supposed to play a three-match series last year but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Also Read - Watch Live Streaming Cricket New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I: Where to Watch NZ vs AUS Stream Live Cricket Online And on TV

New Zealand vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players of NZ vs AUS, New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction Tips – NZ vs AUS Other Test, Online Cricket Tips and Prediction – New Zealand vs Australia Test, Online Cricket Tips – New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I, Online Cricket Prediction- New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I, New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips Also Read - TN vs AND Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD 2021 Elite Group B: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Tamil Nadu vs Andhra Pradesh at Holkar Stadium at 9 AM IST February 22 Monday

TOSS: The 1st T20I match toss between New Zealand and Australia will take place at 11 AM (IST) – February 22, 2021. Also Read - MUN vs NEW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain And Predicted XIs For Today's Manchester United vs Newcastle United Football Match at Old Trafford 12:30 AM IST February 21 Sunday

Time: 11.30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

NZ vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Tim Seifert (captain), Glenn Maxwell (vice-captain), Josh Philippe, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Aaron Finch, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Adam Zampa

NZ vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia: Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Matthew Wade, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Agar

NZ vs AUS Full Squads

New Zealand: Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee

Australia: Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Andrew Tye

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NZ Dream11 Team/ AUS Dream11 Team/ New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction/ Australia Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips New Zealand vs Australia 2021/ Online Cricket Tips and more.