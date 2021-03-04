Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

NZ vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Josh Philippe (vc)

Batters – Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch

All-Rounders – Ashton Agar, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers – Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Jhye Richardson

Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia

Matthew Wade (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

NZ vs AUS SQUADS

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Hamish Bennett.

Australia: Matthew Wade (wk), Aaron Finch (C), Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Ben McDermott, Andrew Tye, D Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Tanveer Sangha, Ashton Turner, Jason Behrendorff.

