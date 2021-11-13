NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2021

New Zealand vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NZ vs AUS at Dubai International Stadium: In the highly-awaited final battle of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tournament, Australia and New Zealand will square off against each other iat the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 NZ vs AUS match will start at 7:30 PM IST – November 14. After 44 matches across four venues in the UAE and Oman, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup has reached its last destination: the finale. Vying for the silverware at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday will be neighbours Australia and New Zealand, two nations separated by the Tasman Sea and the balance of their playing eleven. Whoever wins on Sunday will clinch their maiden silverware in the format. Australia was in the fair distance to win the 2010 edition, only for England to place them second-best. Now, Australia has got the chance to go one step further against first-time finalists New Zealand in a rematch of the 2015 Cricket World Cup final. Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, NZ vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, NZ vs AUS Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – New Zealand vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 toss between Australia and New Zealand will take place at 7 PM IST – November 14.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Stadium.

NZ vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Matthew Wade

Batters – David Warner (Captain), Martin Guptill, Aaron Finch, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh, Jimmy Neesham

Bowlers – Adam Zampa (VC), Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult

NZ vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

NZ vs AUS Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

NZ vs AUS Squads

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis.

