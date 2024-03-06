Home

NZ Vs AUS: Kane Williamson Recalls ‘Surreal’ Feeling On Test Debut Ahead Of Landmark 100th Game

Kane Williamson is among the four cricketers who are set to play 100th Test in the ongoing week. India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, England’s Jonny Bairstow and New Zealand’s Tim Southee are others.

Kane Williamson in all smiles ahead of his 100th Test.

Christchurch: Ahead of his 100th Test match, New Zealand batter Kane Williamson recalled the ‘surreal’ feeling when the right-hander was surrounded by the icons whom he used to look up to while making his Test debut in 2010 against India. Williamson, who made his debut 13 years ago, is set to play his landmark Test against Australia, starting on Friday. Williamson’s teammate and captain Tim Southee is also set to play 100th Test on the same game. Interestingly, India’s Ravichandran Ashwin and England’s Jonny Bairstow are also set to play their respective 100th Test in the ongoing week.

For the fact, Williamson had scored 131 in New Zealand’s first innings in the drawn Test in Ahmedabad. “I remember walking out and looking around the field and seeing all my heroes. I used to love playing backyard cricket as a youngster, and all those guys were in that team that I would try and select,” Williamson told reporters.

“It was Tendulkar and Laxman and Dravid, and it was kind of like, ‘How am I here? I’d better start watching the ball and try and compete’. It was quite surreal. I remember being quite eager to try and get into the opposition’s dressing room and chat to some of those guys if I could,” he added.

Besides Williamson, India’s Virender Sehwag (173) and Rahul Dravid (104) also scored centuries in the same game. Ninety-nine Tests and more than 10 years later, Williamson said he is still learning. “Then a few grey hairs later and (after) a number of different experiences over that time, there’s not been many days – probably any – where I haven’t tried to improve and get better as a player,” he added.

So far in 99 Tests, Williamson has scored 8675 runs at an average of 55.25, with the help of 32 hundreds and 33 fifties. “It’s never a perfect journey. You go through so much. The format of Test cricket in particular really takes you through that. The learning – physically, (and) mentally – the reflection, (and) the memories of almost every Test that when you sit down and dissect it, there’s so much that you do recall.”

One of Williamson’s career milestones was New Zealand’s World Test Championships final win against India in 2021 in Southampton, England. “The Test Championship final (against India in 2021) is something that stands out for a number of different reasons. But it’s a journey, and the highlights aren’t there without the other.

“They’re all experiences that you value and learn from. To perhaps reflect on hundred of those, it’s something I never could have imagined.”

