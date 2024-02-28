Home

NZ vs AUS Live Streaming 1st Test: When And Where To Watch New Zealand vs Australia Test Online & On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test match online and on TV in India.

NZ vs AUS Live Streaming 1st Test: New Zealand will lock horns against Australia for the first Test match of the 2 Test match series that will start from February 29 in New Zealand’s Basin Reserve. Tim Southee-led New Zealand will look to create history as the Blackcaps have not won a single Test at home against Australia in 31 years. Last they beat Australia in a Test at Eden Park in 1993. The hosts will have the services of star batter Kane Williamson who missed the T20I series. He was in lethal form during his last outing against South Africa. Williamson scored 403 runs in four innings, including three centuries.

When will the first Test match between New Zealand and Australia Start?

The first Test match between Australia and New Zealand will start at 3.30 AM IST on February 29.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test live telecast and get live streaming in India?

The NZ vs AUS Test series will not be broadcast on TV in India but the matches will be available to stream live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Squads

New Zealand: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

