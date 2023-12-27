Home

Sports

NZ vs BAN 1st T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To WATCH

NZ vs BAN 1st T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To WATCH

NZ vs BAN 1st T20I, Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I online and on TV for free in India.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule New Zealand 20/3 (4.3) Run Rate: (Current: 4.44) Last Wicket: Glenn Phillips lbw b Shoriful Islam 0 (1) - 1/3 in 1.3 Over Daryl Mitchell 14 * (14) 2x4, 0x6 Mark Chapman 4 (6) 0x4, 0x6 Mahedi Hasan (1.3-0-3-1) * Shoriful Islam (2-0-10-2)

New Zealand vs Bangladesh (credit: Twitter)

NZ vs BAN 1st T20I, Live Streaming: Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand is set to compete against Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series at the McLean Park in Napier, on December 27. NZ are coming off a 2-1 ODI series win over BAN. Bangla Tigers would try to bounce back on the momentum of the third ODI and eye a winning start to the T20I leg of their tour. The series will be crucial for both sides in their preparations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I in India

You may like to read

What time is New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday (December 27) from 11:40 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match going to be played?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be played at McLean Park in Napier.

Where can I watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match on TV?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can I get live stream of New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match?

Live streaming of New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be available on the Amazon Prime Video

Squads

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner(c), Tim Seifert(w), Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Jacob Duffy

Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.