NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To WATCH

NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I, Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I online and on TV for free in India.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I, LIVE Streaming

NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: Bangladesh created history on December 23, 2023 when they registered their maiden ODI win in New Zealand. And now, they would like to carry the winning momentum forward when they take on the formidable hosts in the second T20I game.

What time is New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be played on Friday (December 29) from 11:40 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match going to be played?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui .

Where can I watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match on TV?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can I get live stream of New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

Live streaming of New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be available on the Amazon Prime Video

Probable Playing XIs:

NZ Probable XI: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips, James Neesham, Mark Chapman/Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ben Sears

BAN Probable XI: Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Najmul Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Squads

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner(c), Tim Seifert(w), Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Jacob Duffy

Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

