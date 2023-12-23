Home

Bangladesh registered their first ODI win on the New Zealand soil after ending their 18-ODI match losing streak against the hosts.

NZ vs BAN (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Najumul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh side defeated Tom Latham’s New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the three-match series by nine wickets at the McLean Park in Napier, on December 23 to end their 18-ODI losing streak against N and registering their first-ever win against the Black Caps in New Zealand in the 50-over format.

Batting first New Zealand was bowled out for just 98 runs and the visitors managed to chase it with 9 wickets and 209 balls remaining in their hand. Tanzim Hasan Sakib received the Player of the Match for his astonishing bowling spell. He grabbed three big wickets of Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, and Henry Nicholls in his seven-over spell and just gave 14 runs in it. His spell also involved two maiden overs. He played a major role in bowling out New Zealand on their lowest-ever ODI total against Bangladesh.

“Really happy. How I started, it was really good. I really enjoyed bowling there. The ball was nipping, the ball was swinging. It helped the team and set the tone for the team. I tried to bowl wicket-to-wicket and tried to hold my line and length. The wicket really helped me. Was really god for pace bowlers. Last match, I bowled here and there. I had to keep it to tight today, that’s what I did today,” said Hasan Sakib in the post-match presentation.

“Really proud of the way the boys played this match. We believed we can win this series, we couldn’t finish well in the first two matches, but the boys played some good cricket and we got the right result today. The bowlers bowled in the good area for a long time and I am really proud with the way they bowled today. I didn’t try to smash, I just played my game. This match will give us a lot of confidence. Hopefully, boys can play good cricket in the T20s as well,” said the Bangladesh captain Hossain Shanto following their dominant win.

Despite losing the match, New Zealand managed to win the series 2-1 and now the focus will shift to the T20I leg of this tour that is set to start from December 27 at the same venue of McLean Park in Napier.

