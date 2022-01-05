Mount Maunganui: Bangladesh’s long wait for a Test win in New Zealand came to an end on Wednesday when the Mominul Haque-led side beat World Champions in their own backyard for the first time ever. What made the win even more special was the fact that their star all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan was not there, yet they managed to win. Bangladesh’s eight-wicket win has now got Twitterverse talking.Also Read - NZ vs BAN, 1st Test: Ebadot Hossain Shines as Bangladesh Script History by Beating New Zealand in New Zealand For 1st Time

Ex-cricketers and fans have taken to Twitter to hail the Bangladesh side for their remarkable win.

Here is how Twitter reacted following the historic win in the first Test.

Few things more inspiring in sport than the victory of the underdog.

What a moment for @BCBtigers congratulations, and take a bow 🙌🏻👏🏻 #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/EkY5WDXahj — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 5, 2022

Congratulations @BCBtigers🇧🇩 for creating history in Mount Maunganui! To win the Test by 8 wickets and register their first-ever Test win over New Zealand is inspirational and an incredible achievement. I am sure this win will be cherished for a long time. #NZvsBan pic.twitter.com/oSAnlAkzbI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 5, 2022

Well played, Bangladesh 🇧🇩 👏👏 Not many teams can beat New Zealand in their backyard… 2021 was a great year for Test cricket…2022 has started on a great note too. ✌️🥳 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 5, 2022

Fabulous by @BCBtigers #nzvban Completely out playing @BLACKCAPS in NZ is not easy .. Outstanding indeed ..a win to cherish .Congratulations — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) January 5, 2022

What a golden day for @BCBtigers today! History has been created. Congratulations to everyone on this amazing win over @BLACKCAPS. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/hKWGp0HUnM — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) January 5, 2022

Not only is this Bangladesh’s first win in New Zealand over the hosts, but this also happens to be their only win over New Zealand ever. With the win, Bangladesh gets 12 crucial WTC points.