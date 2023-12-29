By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui: Bangladesh are on the verge of creating history in New Zealand. After securing their maiden T20I win New Zealand in the opening game, they now stand a chance of taking an unassailable 2-0 lead at Bay Oval. Can they ride on the momentum and win the second game. It will certainly not be easy against the hosts.
NZ vs BAN (New Zealand vs Bangladesh), 2nd T20I – Match Information
Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I
Date: 29th December, 2023
Time: 11:40 AM IST
Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Dream11 Team Today
Wicket-keeper: L Das
Batters: N Hossain Shanto, D Mitchell
All-rounders: M Hasan, M Santner, S Sarkar, J Neesham
Bowlers: T Southee, S Islam, A Milne, M Rahman
NZ vs BAN Probable Playing XI
NZ Probable XI: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips, James Neesham, Mark Chapman/Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ben Sears
BAN Probable XI: Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Najmul Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Squads
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner(c), Tim Seifert(w), Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Jacob Duffy
Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
