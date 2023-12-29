Home

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui: Bangladesh are on the verge of creating history in New Zealand. After securing their maiden T20I win New Zealand in the opening game, they now stand a chance of taking an unassailable 2-0 lead at Bay Oval. Can they ride on the momentum and win the second game. It will certainly not be easy against the hosts.

NZ vs BAN (New Zealand vs Bangladesh), 2nd T20I – Match Information

Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I

Date: 29th December, 2023

Time: 11:40 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Dream11 Team Today

Wicket-keeper: L Das

Batters: N Hossain Shanto, D Mitchell

All-rounders: M Hasan, M Santner, S Sarkar, J Neesham

Bowlers: T Southee, S Islam, A Milne, M Rahman

NZ vs BAN Probable Playing XI

NZ Probable XI: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips, James Neesham, Mark Chapman/Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ben Sears

BAN Probable XI: Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Najmul Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Squads

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner(c), Tim Seifert(w), Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Jacob Duffy

Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

