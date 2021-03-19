NZ vs BAN Dream11 Tips And Prediction 1st ODI

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODI – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s NZ vs BAN at University Oval in Dunedin. The excitement of ODI cricket continues as 1st ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh is all set to get underway on Sunday. The 1st ODI match between NZ vs BAN will begin at 3:30 AM – March 20, Saturday. After a comprehensive series-win in the five-match T20I contests against Australia, the next challenge for New Zealand is to lock horns against Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series. The hosts will also miss the services of skipper Kane Williamson who is ruled out of the series due to injury as Tom Latham will lead the team in his absence. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 1st ODI – NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Tips, NZ vs BAN Probable Playing XIs, NZ vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 1st ODI. Also Read - Bangladesh Cricketer Mehidy Hasan Miraz Ties Knot After Surviving New Zealand Terror Attacks

TOSS: The 1st ODI toss between New Zealand vs Bangladesh will take place at 03:00 AM IST, March 20, Saturday Also Read - New Zealand Mosque Shooting: Mahmudullah Reacts After Bangladesh Cricket Team Return Home From Christchurch | SEE POST

Time: 03:30 AM IST. Also Read - New Zealand Mosque Shooting: Bangladesh Cricketers Escape Unhurt, Return to Christchurch Hotel Safely

Venue: University Oval in Dunedin

My Dream11 Team

Wickerkeepers– Tom Latham, Liton Das

Batters – Devon Conway (c), Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Tamim Iqbal (vc)

All-Rounders – Mitchell Santner, Soumya Sarkar

Bowlers – Trent Boult, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Squads

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ross Taylor, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Al Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

