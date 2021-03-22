Dream11 Team Prediction

NZ vs BAN 2nd ODI: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 6:30 AM IST March 23, Tuesday:

The hosts would look to continue the winning momentum in the second ODI against Bangladesh on Tuesday at Christchurch. The tourists found it hard to get used to the conditions and were shot out for 131. The hosts gunned down the total without breaking a sweat.

The predictions are that the hosts are overwhelming favourites and it could be a one-sided affair again. Bangladesh would like to prove everyone wrong.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI

TOSS: The 2nd ODI toss between New Zealand vs Bangladesh will take place at 06:00 AM IST, March 23, Tuesday

Time: 06:30 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval in Christchurch

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Tom Latham (c), Musfiqur Rahim

Batters – Henry Nicholls, Martin Guptill, Tamim Iqbal (vc), Mahmudullah

All-Rounders – Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers – Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Taskin Ahmed

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Musfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud/ Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Squads

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ross Taylor, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Al Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

