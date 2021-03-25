NZ vs BAN Dream11 Tips And Prediction 3rd ODI

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd ODI – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's NZ vs BAN at Basin Reserve in Wellington. The excitement of ODI cricket continues as 3rd ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh is all set to get underway on Friday. The 3rd ODI match between NZ vs BAN will begin at 3:30 PM – March 25, Friday. After winning back-to-back games, New Zealand will lock horns against Bangladesh in the final ODI to quest to clean sweep the visitors. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 3rd ODI – NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Tips, NZ vs BAN Probable Playing XIs, NZ vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 3rd ODI.

TOSS: The 3rd ODI toss between New Zealand vs Bangladesh will take place at 03:00 PM IST, March 25, Friday

Time: 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: Basin Reserve in Wellington

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tom Latham

Batters – Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway (c), Mohammad Mithun, Tamim Iqbal (vc), Mahmudullah

All-Rounders – Mitchell Santner, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers – Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Musfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Squads

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Musfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Rubel Hossain, Afif Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Naim Sheikh, Mosaddek Hossain, Al Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

