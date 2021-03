NZ vs BAN Dream11 Tips And Prediction 3rd T20I

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s NZ vs BAN at Eden Park, Auckland. The excitement of T20I cricket continues as 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh is all set to get underway on Friday. The 3rd T20I match between NZ vs BAN will begin at 11:30 AM IST – April 1, Friday. Both teams will look to end the series on a positive note to prove their supremacy. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 3rd T20I – NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Tips, NZ vs BAN Probable Playing XIs, NZ vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 3rd T20I. Also Read - KOL vs HKI Dream11 Team Prediction HK All Star T20 Match: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Kowloon Lions vs Hong Kong Islanders Match at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, 07:00 AM IST April 1, Thursday

TOSS: The 3rd T20I toss between New Zealand vs Bangladesh will take place at 11:00 AM IST, April 1, Friday Also Read - MCI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Women Champions League: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Manchester City Women vs FC Barcelona Women Quarterfinal Match at Academy Stadium 8:30 PM IST March 31 Wednesday

Time: 11:30 AM IST. Also Read - EMB vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Emirates Blues vs Ajman Dream11 Emirates D10 - T10 Match 20 08:45 PM IST March 31 Wednesday

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Liton Das, Devon Conway (C), Finn Allen

Batters – Martin Guptill, Soumya Sarkar, Glenn Phillips (VC)

All-Rounders – Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers – Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Hamish Bennett and Taskin Ahmed

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (C), Adam Milne, Hamish Bennett and Ish Sodhi

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Liton Das (WK), Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hassan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Squads

New Zealand Squad: Tim Southee (C), Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Hamish Bennett, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Ish Sodhi

Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Taskin Ahmed, Al Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NZ Dream11 Team/ BAN Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Prediction/ New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips 3rd T20I/ Online Cricket Tips and more.