NZ vs BAN Dream11 Tips And Prediction 2nd T20I

TOSS: The 2nd T20I toss between New Zealand vs Bangladesh will take place at 11:00 AM IST, March 30, Tuesday.

Time: 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

NZ vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Devon Conway (captain), Will Young (vice-captain), Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Daryl Mitchell, Afif Hossain, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

NZ vs BAN Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (captain), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett/Adam Milne

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

NZ vs BAN Full Squads

New Zealand Full Squad: Tim Southee (captain), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle

Bangladesh Full Squad: Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud

