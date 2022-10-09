Dream11 Team Prediction

NZ vs BAN, Fantasy Tips New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I Tri-Series: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd T20I Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch 11:40 AM IST October 09, Sunday:

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Hagley Oval, 11:40 AM IST October 09, Sunday.

Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Nurul Hasan, Finn Allen

Batters: Kane Williamson, Afif Hossain, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Mustafizur Rahman, Ish Sodhi

Probable Playing XI

New Zealand: James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner

Bangladesh: Nurul Hasan(w/c), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman