WATCH: Female Fan’s HILARIOUS Placard During NZ vs ENG Test Reads She’s Here For ‘Ben’; Fans and Commentators Speculate It’s Ben Stokes

During the end of the New Zealand innings, a female fan was spotted in the stands with his boyfriend, holding a placard which read, "Ben, my boyfriend's here to see the cricket. I'm here to see you."

Wellington: On Day 4 of the New Zealand-England Test at Wellington’s Basin Reserve, the cameraman caught a crazy female fan with a hilarious placard which has made the fans and even the commentators to speculate for whom she has meant.

During the end of the New Zealand innings, a female fan was spotted in the stands with his boyfriend, holding a placard which read, “Ben, my boyfriend’s here to see the cricket. I’m here to see you.” Now it made the commentators think, which ‘Ben’ she is referring to ? Is it Ben Duckett or Foakes or maybe Ben Stokes ?

She definitely has only one type 🔥👨‍🦰 #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/dzJ7357dJe — 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) February 27, 2023

After flashing the placard on the big screen, the camera also panned towards Ben Stokes and on seeing the all-rounder, the commentator confirmed that it has be to Stokes, because the Englishman resemble the female fan’s boyfriend a lot due to the colour of the hair and beard.

But the fans on seeing the boyfriend, thought it was Jonny Bairstow as well. Here are some of the reactions of the fans on the viral snap on Twitter.

Isn’t that Bairstow — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) February 27, 2023

Ben Stokes is kiwi so it makes sense — WaQaR KhaN (@waQarKhankhail) February 27, 2023

New Zealand have set up a target of 258 for England. At stumps, England are currently now at 48/1 and they would require a more 210 runs on the final day to clinch the 2-match series.

