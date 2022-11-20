NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui at 12 PM IST November 20 Sun

After the 1st T20I in Wellington got washed out, New Zealand and India will square off against each other for the 2nd T20I at Mount Maunganui at 12 PM IST November 20 Sunday.

NZ vs IND 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Predictions: All You Need To Know (Credits: BCCI)

Here is the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NZ vs IND 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, NZ vs IND 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, NZ vs IND Probable XIs, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – New Zealand vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – India tour of New Zealand.

TOSS: The toss between New Zealand and India will take place at 12 PM IST – November 20.

Time: 12 PM IST.

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

NZ vs IND My Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh

Captain: Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

NZ vs IND Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson.



India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

NZ vs IND Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

NZ vs IND Squads

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel