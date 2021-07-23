NZ vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction

New Delhi: NZ vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Pool A Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For New Zealand vs India, 6:30 AM IST, July 24.

The Indian Hockey team will open their Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign against New Zealand. India had last won a Gold Medal in Hockey back in the 1980 Olympics and since then a lot has changed. However, the current Indian team led by Manpreet Singh has shown the skills to end the 41-year old wait. India is currently placed at the fourth rank in the FIH Rankings. Manpreet Singh-led team had qualified for the Olympics by winning against Russia by 4-2 and 7-1 in 2019 in Bhubaneshwar. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch

New Zealand vs India Dream11 Team Prediction NZ vs IND Tokyo Olympics 2020 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NZ vs IND, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Hockey Prediction- NZ vs IND Hockey, Fantasy Hockey Prediction – New Zealand vs India Hockey, Fantasy Hockey Prediction- New Zealand vs India, Tokyo Olympics 2020, New Zealand vs India My11 Circle, NZ vs IND My11 Circle, My Dream Team.

TOSS: The Group A Tokyo Olympics Hockey match between New Zealand and India will take place at 6:30 AM (IST) – July 24, Saturday.

Venue: Oi Stadium, Shingawa City.

NZ vs IND My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Leon Hayward

Defenders: Amit Rohidas, Rupinder Pal Singh, Blair Tarrant, Nick Woods (Vice-captain)

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (Captain), Dylan Thomas, Sumit

Strikers: Mandeep Singh, Stephen Jenness, Nick Wilson

NZ vs Ind Predicted XI

New Zealand Leon Hayward, Blair Tarrant, Shea McAleese, Nic Woods, Kane Russell, Hugo Inglis, Jared Panchia, Dylan Thomas, Nick Ross, Sam Lane, Nick Wilson.

India P.R. Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

NZ vs IND SQUADS

New Zealand Blair Tarrant (captain), Hugo Inglis (vice-captain), Steve Edwards, Sean Findlay, Leon Hayward, Stephen Jenness, Sam Lane, Dane Lett, Shea McAleese, Jared Panchia, Nick Ross, Kane Russell, Jacob Smith, Dylan Thomas, Nick Wilson, Nic Woods.

India Manpreet Singh (Captain), P.R. Sreejesh (Goalkeeper), Krishan Pathak (Goalkeeper), Harmanpreet Singh (Defender), Rupinder Pal Singh (Defender), Surender Kumar (Defender), Varun Kumar (Defender), Amit Rohidas (Defender), Birendra Lakra (Defender), Hardik Singh (Midfielder), Vivek Sagar Prasad (Midfielder), Nilakanta Sharma (Midfielder), Sumit (Midfielder), Shamsher Singh (Forward), Dilpreet Singh (Forward), Gurjant Singh (Forward), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (Forward), Mandeep Singh (Forward), Simranjeet Singh (Forward).

