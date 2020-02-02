India allrounder Shivam Dube conceded 34 runs in an over during the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Defending 164, Dube was brought into the attack in the 10th over.

He was smashed for four sixes and two fours in the over. Tim Seifert hit two sixes off the first two balls of the over and Ross Taylor smashed the other two off the last two of the over. It is the highest runs conceded by an Indian bowler in a T20I game. Stuart Binny had earlier conceded 32 runs in an over against West Indies at Lauderhill in 2016.

Here is how fans missed Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from an injury:

Expectations : Hardik Pandya

Reality : SHIVAM DUBE!! — ραяαg иαтн (@Paragmusicfreak) February 2, 2020

We used to troll Hardik Pandya even when his performance was average. Now realise his worth. Need him back soon. Shivam Dube so far has been below par. Lots to improve. #NZvIND — Kush Dedhia Mufc (@kushdedhia) February 2, 2020

The failure of shivam dube and vijay shankar at this level has shown the importance Hardik Pandya has in Indian team.

He is been missed as the 6th bowler. @BCCI — Zeeshan Ahmad (@Zeeahmad_17) February 2, 2020

Not all wannabe leftis claiming to be next @YUVSTRONG12 should be just inducted in indian National team..

Shivam Dube would have realized by the hard ways to International cricket..

Needs to be replaced by @hardikpandya7 straight out.#NZvIND

# — Ankit Singh (@ankitdons15) February 2, 2020

#NZvIND Indian team should come to peace that Shivam Dube is not a replacement for hardik Pandya . Instead of expecting more from Dube , he should be given confidence more on batting . — Vijay Sriram Iyengar (@Sriram_sv) February 2, 2020

Meanwhile, despite Dube’s expensive spell, India has managed to beat New Zealand by seven runs to blank the hosts 5-0 in the five-match T20I series. Bumrah was the star with the ball as he picked three wickets for 12 runs in four overs and was awarded the man of the match. KL Rahul bagged the man of the series for his consistent show with the bat at the top of the order.