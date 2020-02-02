India allrounder Shivam Dube conceded 34 runs in an over during the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Defending 164, Dube was brought into the attack in the 10th over.
He was smashed for four sixes and two fours in the over. Tim Seifert hit two sixes off the first two balls of the over and Ross Taylor smashed the other two off the last two of the over. It is the highest runs conceded by an Indian bowler in a T20I game. Stuart Binny had earlier conceded 32 runs in an over against West Indies at Lauderhill in 2016.
Here is how fans missed Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from an injury:
Meanwhile, despite Dube’s expensive spell, India has managed to beat New Zealand by seven runs to blank the hosts 5-0 in the five-match T20I series. Bumrah was the star with the ball as he picked three wickets for 12 runs in four overs and was awarded the man of the match. KL Rahul bagged the man of the series for his consistent show with the bat at the top of the order.