NZ vs NAM Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

New Zealand vs Namibia Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s NZ vs NAM at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah: New Zealand will be keen to get closer towards booking their berth in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semis when they face Namibia in a crucial Super 12 match on Friday. The match is set to be held in Sharjah. After losing against Pakistan, the Kiwis tasted success with wins over India and Scotland. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NZ vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction, NZ vs NAM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, NZ vs NAM Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – New Zealand vs Namibia, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup.Also Read - T20 World Cup: I'd Lost About 4.4 Kilos, Martin Guptill After Match-Winning Knock Against Scotland

Time: 3.30 PM IST. Also Read - IND vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 37: Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs Scotland, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 5 Friday

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Also Read - WI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 35: Captain, Vice-Captain – West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 4 Thursday

NZ vs NAM My Dream11 Team

Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Stephen Baard, JJ Smit, Glenn Phillips, David Wiese, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Rubel Trumpelmann,

Captain: Martin Guptill, Vice-captain: Trent Boult.

NZ vs NAM Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: K.Williamson (c), D.Conway (wk), M.Guptill, G.Phillips, J.Neesham, D.Mitchell, M.Santner, A.Milne, T.Boult, T.Southee, I.Sodhi.

Namibia: Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Rubel Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

NZ vs NAM Squads

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, James Neesham.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France.