Home

Sports

NZ vs NED Dream11 Team ODI World Cup 2023, Match 6: Captain-Vice Captain Probable Playing XIs For New Zealand vs Netherlands, Injury Updates; All You Need To Know

NZ vs NED Dream11 Team ODI World Cup 2023, Match 6: Captain-Vice Captain Probable Playing XIs For New Zealand vs Netherlands, Injury Updates; All You Need To Know

Here is the NZ vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, NZ vs NED Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NZ vs NED Playing 11s New Zealand vs Netherlands, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – New Zealand vs Netherlands, Fantasy Playing Tips – New Zealand vs Netherlands.

NZ vs NED Dream11 Team ODI World Cup 2023, Match 6: Captain-Vice Captain Probable Playing XIs For New Zealand vs Netherlands, Injury Updates; All You Need To Know.

NZ vs NED Dream11 Team ODI World Cup 2023, Match 6: New Zealand already started their campaign off to a flying start with a 9-wicket victory over defending champions England. Netherlands on the other hand, fell short by 81 runs in their first match against Pakistan. NZ-NED encounter will now be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Here is the NZ vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NZ vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, NZ vs NED Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NZ vs NED Playing 11s New Zealand vs Netherlands, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – New Zealand vs Netherlands, Fantasy Playing Tips – New Zealand vs Netherlands.

Trending Now

Toss: The toss of the 6th match will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

You may like to read

Venue: The match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: The match will be live-streamed at Hotstar.

NZ vs NED Dream11 Team

Captain: James Neesham

Vice-captain: Logan van Beek

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway

Batters: Glenn Phillips, Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd

All-rounders: James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Logan van Beek, Trent Boult.

NZ vs NED Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c)(wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c)(wk), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van de Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

Squads:

New Zealand Full Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Netherlands Full Squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES