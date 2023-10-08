Top Recommended Stories

ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson Ruled Out Against Netherlands, Lockie Ferguson Returns

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had also missed the ODI World Cup 2023 opener against England due to injury.

Updated: October 8, 2023 10:24 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

Kane Williamson's injury dates back in March which he sustained during IPL 2023 opener. (Image: X)

Hyderabad: For the second game in a row, New Zealand will be missing captain Kane Williamson in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, head coach Gary Stead confirmed on Sunday. However, in good news, Lockie Ferguson will be available against the Netherlands while a call on Tim Southee will be taken after an X-ray on Sunday. New Zealand, who won the tournament opener against England by nine wickets, take on the Dutch on Monday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

