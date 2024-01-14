Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Kane Williamson Leaves Field Midway Due To Tight Hamstring In Hamilton

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Kane Williamson Leaves Field Midway Due To Tight Hamstring In Hamilton

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Kane Williamson Leaves Field Midway Due To Tight Hamstring In Hamilton

Updated: January 14, 2024 2:38 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Kane Williamson, Kane Williamson News, Kane Williamson Updates, Kane Williamson New Zealand, Kane Williamson Blackcaps, Kane Williamson New Zealand Skipper, Kane Williamson Injured, Kane Williamson INjury, Kane Williamson New Zealand, NZ vs PAK, PAK vs NZ,
NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Kane Williamson Leaves Field Midway Due To Tight Hamstring In Hamilton

New Delhi: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson left the field midway after “experiencing tightness” in his right hamstring while batting in the second T20I against Pakistan in Hamilton on Sunday. The batter will not return to the field because of a precautionary measure.

Trending Now

Now, in his absence, Tim Southee will lead the rest of the game. During 11th over, Williamson was seen uncomfortable and getting attended by the physio. He was batting on 26 off 15, with three fours and a six. During the drinks interval, he then swapped with Daryl Mitchell coming out to bat in his place.

You may like to read

Williamson made his comeback in cricket just before the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023. The batter got an ACL injury in the first match of Indian Premier League while playing against Chennai Super Kings.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.