New Delhi: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson left the field midway after “experiencing tightness” in his right hamstring while batting in the second T20I against Pakistan in Hamilton on Sunday. The batter will not return to the field because of a precautionary measure.

Now, in his absence, Tim Southee will lead the rest of the game. During 11th over, Williamson was seen uncomfortable and getting attended by the physio. He was batting on 26 off 15, with three fours and a six. During the drinks interval, he then swapped with Daryl Mitchell coming out to bat in his place.

Kane Williamson will not return to the field in KFC T20I 2 in Hamilton as a precautionary measure after experiencing tightness in his right hamstring while completing a run in the 10th over and retiring hurt. #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/4KMF1fMmBN — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 14, 2024

Williamson made his comeback in cricket just before the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023. The batter got an ACL injury in the first match of Indian Premier League while playing against Chennai Super Kings.

