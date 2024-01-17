Home

Sports

New Zealand Cricket Body Shames Azam Khan? University Oval Plays WWE Wrestler Big Show’s Theme Song During Batter’s Entry

New Zealand Cricket Body Shames Azam Khan? University Oval Plays WWE Wrestler Big Show’s Theme Song During Batter’s Entry

Fuming fans have called out New Zealand Cricket Board for playing Big Show's theme song during Azam Khan's entry.

Azam Khan (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: A new controversy sparked during the 3rd T20I match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the University Oval stadium in Dunedin, on January 17 after former WWE wrestler Big Show’s theme song was played during Azam Khan’s entry in the ground. Pakistan fans are furious at the New Zealand Cricket Board and are calling it an act of body shame.

Trending Now

Big Show aka Paul Wight is one of the most iconic and legendary superstars to be a part of the Wrestling business. The former World Heavyweight Champion is currently a part of All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The superstar was known and referred to as ‘the giant’ and when Dunedin ground played his theme song during Azam Khan’s entry, it made the Pakistan fans furious.

You may like to read

The video of Azam Khan’s entry is now going viral all across the social space. Fans have even demanded the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to raise this issue against New Zealand Cricket and ICC. As for Azam Khan, he had a really underwhelming outing on this tour. He has only scored 22 runs in three matches against NZ. However, he would like to change it in the remaining two matches of the series.

Finn Allen’s 137-run onslaught powered New Zealand to seal a 45-run win against Pakistan in the 3rd T20I match at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday. In the five-match 20-over series, the Kiwis gained an unassailable lead over Pakistan after the end of the third T20I game.

After winning the toss, Pakistan decided to field first. However, their decision did not go in their favour as they failed to restrict the Kiwis’ run rate. Allen’s (137 runs from 62 balls) onslaught put doubts over Pakistan skipper Shaheen Afridi’s mind following his decision to ball after winning the toss.

New Zealand ended up with a total of 224-7 which saw the likes of Harsi Rauf and Afridi conceding 2/60 and 1/43 respectively.

As for Pakistan, Babar Azam (58 runs from 37 balls) was the only standout batter for the ‘Men in Green’ and helped them to take a better position, but the hosts did not give the visitors a chance to make a solid partnership. In the end, Shaheen Afridi (16*) and Mohammad Wasim Jr (1*) were unbeaten on the crease and took Pakistan to 179/7 after the end of 20 overs.

After the end of the match, Allen was named the ‘Player of the Match’ after his blitz knock in the first inning.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.