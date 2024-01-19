Home

Devon Conway Tests COVID-19 Positive, Ruled Out of 4th T20I at Christchurch

NZ vs PAK: Conway has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been sent into isolation.

Devon Conway (Image: Blackcaps)

Christchurch: In what would come as a big setback for New Zealand, opening batter Devon Conway is set to miss the 4th T20I at the Hagley Oval on Friday versus Pakistan. Conway has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been sent into isolation.

“Devon Conway has been ruled out of the fourth T20I against Pakistan after testing positive for COVID. Conway has been in isolation at the team’s Christchurch hotel after testing positive yesterday. Canterbury Kings batsman Chad Bowes will join the squad today as cover,” Blackcaps official X handle wrote this confirming the news.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Chad Bowes , Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan(w), Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi(c), Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Afridi (Captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Azam Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Chad Bowes.

