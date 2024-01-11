Home

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction 1st T20I: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I at Eden Park, Auckland

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction 1st T20I: All You Need To Know

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction 1st T20I: New Zealand will lock horns against Pakistan for the 1st T20I of the 5-match T20I series the first match will be played at Eden Park, Auckland. There are reports that Babar Azam will not open the innings with Mohammad Rizwan. Pakistan’s new skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi will look to start his captaincy stint on high notes. NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction 1st T20I: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NZ vs PAK, Pakistan Women Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Mohammad Rizwan(vc)

Batters: Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips

Allrounders: Mitchell Santner, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal(c)

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Shaheen Shah Afridi

NZ vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed

