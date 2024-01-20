Home

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction 5th T20I: Cricket Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand vs Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 5:30 AM IST

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction 5th T20I: Cricket Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand vs Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 5:30 AM IST: Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand is going to compete against Shaheen Afridi-led Pakistan in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, on January 21. Blackcaps are leading the series 4-0 and will try clean sweep the visitors. On the other hand, the Men in Green would try to avoid a whitewash and end the series on a winning note.

NZ vs PAK (New Zealand vs Pakistan), 5th T20I – Match Information

Match: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 5th T20I

Date: 21 January, 2024

Time: 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Dream11 Team Today

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, D Conway

Batters: F Allen, B Azam, F Zaman

All-rounders: D Mitchell, M Santner, M Nawaz

Bowlers: H Rauf, S Afridi, T Southee

NZ vs PAK Possible Playing 11s

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan(w), Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi(c), Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Afridi (Captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Azam Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

