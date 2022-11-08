NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 WC Match at Sydney at 1:30 PM IST November 9 Wed
In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, New Zealand and Pakistan will square off against each other at Adelaide Oval at 1:30 PM IST November 9 Wednesday.
Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, NZ vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, NZ vs PAK Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – New Zealand vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
Time: 1:30 PM IST.
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground.
NZ vs PAK My Dream11 Team
Devon Conway, Mohammad Rizwan, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mitchell Santner, Shaheen Afridi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Haris Rauf
Captain: Shadab Khan, Vice-Captain: Glenn Phillips.
NZ vs PAK Probable Playing XIs
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Daryll Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
NZ vs PAK Live Streaming Details
TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV
NZ vs PAK Squads
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman
Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali
