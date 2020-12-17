NZ vs PAK Dream11 Tips And Prediction 1st T20I

New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s NZ vs PAK at Eden Park, Auckland . The excitement of T20 cricket resumes as 1st T20I bewteen New Zealand and Pakistan is all set to get underway on Friday. The 1st T20I NZ vs PAK match will begin at 11:30 AM IST – December 18. After registering massive Test series-win over West Indies, New Zealand will now hosts Pakistan for the three-match T20I series starting from Friday. The hosts will miss regular skipper Kane Williamson for the first game, while the visitors will also be without their regular captain Babar Azam, who has been ruled out of the series due to thumb fracture. New Zealand will be favourites to win the match. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 1st T20I – NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, New Zealand vs PakistanDream11 Tips, NZ vs PAK Probable Playing XIs, NZ vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 1st T20I. Also Read - New Zealand vs Pakistan: Skipper Babar Azam Ruled Out of T20I Series With Fractured Thumb

TOSS: The 1st T20I toss between New Zealand vs Pakistan will take place at 11:00 AM IST, December 18 Friday, in New Zealand Also Read - Six Pakistan Cricketers Test Positive For COVID-19, Training Put on Hold; NZC Says Protocol Breach by Visitors

Time: 11:30 AM IST. Also Read - NZ vs PAK 2020: Pakistan Exclude Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir And Asad Shafiq From 35-member Squad For New Zealand Tour

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tim Seifert

Batsmen – Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips (C), Haider Ali

All-Rounders – Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers – Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi (VC), Scott Kuggelejin, Todd Astle

New Zealand vs Pakistan Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Scott Kuggelejin, Todd Astle, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand vs Pakistan Squads

Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Doug Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Blair Tickner

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan(c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed

