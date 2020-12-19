NZ vs PAK Dream11 Tips And Prediction 2nd T20I

New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s NZ vs PAK at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The excitement of T20 cricket continues as 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan is all set to get underway on Sunday. The 2nd T20I NZ vs PAK match will begin at 11:30 AM IST – December 20. After registering a convincing win in the first T20I, New Zealand will host Pakistan in the second match in Hamilton. The second T20I will also witness the comeback of NZ skipper Kane Williamson, who will join the team after the birth of his child. Along with Kane, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee will also be available for the selection. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 2nd T20I – NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, New Zealand vs PakistanDream11 Tips, NZ vs PAK Probable Playing XIs, NZ vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 2nd T20I. Also Read - Live Stream New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I: When And Where to Watch NZ vs PAK Streaming Live Cricket Match

TOSS: The 2nd T20I toss between New Zealand vs Pakistan will take place at 11:00 AM IST, December 20 Sunday, in New Zealand Also Read - NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's New Zealand vs Pakistan Match at Eden Park, Auckland, 11:30 AM IST December 18 Friday

Time: 11:30 AM IST. Also Read - New Zealand vs Pakistan: Skipper Babar Azam Ruled Out of T20I Series With Fractured Thumb

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tim Seifert

Batsmen – Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Haider Ali

All-Rounders – Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (VC)

Bowlers – Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult

New Zealand vs Pakistan Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson (C), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggelejin, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand vs Pakistan Squads

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson (C), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggelejin, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Daryll Mitchell, Todd Astle.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan(c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed

