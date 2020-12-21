Dream11 Team Prediction

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today’s New Zealand vs Pakistan Match at McLean Park in Napier, 11:30 AM IST December 22 Tuesday: Also Read - Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Live Streaming Cricket Details: Full List of Icon Players, Teams, TV Telecast, Venues, Format, And All You Need to Know

After sealing the three-match T20I series at Hamilton, the hosts will get ready for the third and final match on Tuesday. While in-form New Zealand will look to whitewash the tourists, Pakistan would eye some confidence and momentum ahead of the Tests. Also Read - IPL 2021: Eight-Team Tournament Likely, No New Franchises | Report

Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 3rd T20I – NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, New Zealand vs PakistanDream11 Tips, NZ vs PAK Probable Playing XIs, NZ vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 2nd T20I. Also Read - 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming, New Zealand vs Pakistan: When And Where to Watch NZ vs PAK Streaming Live Cricket Match McLean Park

TOSS: The 3rd T20I toss between New Zealand vs Pakistan will take place at 11:00 AM IST, December 22 Tuesday, in New Zealand

Time: 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Tim Seifert (C)

Batsmen – Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Haider Ali

All-Rounders – Mohammad Hafeez (VC), Shadab Khan

Bowlers – Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand vs Pakistan Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson (C), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggelejin, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand vs Pakistan Squads

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson (C), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggelejin, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Daryll Mitchell, Todd Astle.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan(c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PAK Dream11 Team/ NZ Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Prediction/ New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips 3rd T20I/ Online Cricket Tips and more.