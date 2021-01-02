Dream11 Team Prediction

NZ vs PAK New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch 3:30 AM IST January 3 Sunday: Also Read - Rishabh Pant Bio-Security Breach Controversy: Indian Fan Makes Stunning U-Turn, Says India Wicketkeeper Never Hugged Him

In a bid to finish the home season on a high and ensure they stay in the race for the final of the ICC World Test Championship, the hosts will look to beat Pakistan in the second Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch starting January 3. The No 1 side in the world has won five consecutive matches and will look to continue the winning momentum. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Trolled After Bio-Security Breach For Hugging Fan Ahead of 3rd Test Between Australia-India at SCG

The 101-run win at the Bay Oval has put them in a commanding position to win their third consecutive Test series against Pakistan. The high-intensity NZ vs PAK 2nd Test match will begin at 3:30 AM IST – January 3. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Stirs Controversy, Will Wicketkeeper be Punished For Bio-Security Breach by Hugging Indian Fan Who Paid Bill Ahead of 3rd Test?

The live TV telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test will not be available in India. However, the match can be live-streamed on Amazon Prime and Fan code App.

TOSS: The 1st Test match toss between New Zealand vs Pakistan will take place at 3 AM (IST) – January 3, Sunday.

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

NZ vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: BJ Watling

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Shaheen Afridi, Faheem Ashraf

Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee.

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (c and wk), Faheem Ashraf, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas.

NZ vs PAK SQUADS –

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/C), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Zafar Gohar, Naseem Shah.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NZ Dream11 Team/ PAK Dream11 Team/ New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction/ Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test/ Online Cricket Tips and more.