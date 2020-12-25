Dream11 Tips And Prediction New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test

New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand vs Pakistan Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's NZ vs PAK at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui: In the first match of the two-Test series, New Zealand will take on Pakistan at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Saturday. The high-intensity NZ vs PAK 1st Test match will begin at 3:30 AM IST – December 26. The hosts New Zealand will get a chance to improve their prospects in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship when they take on Pakistan in a two-match home series. ew Zealand won by identical 2-0 margins against both the West Indies and India in their two previous series and are third in terms of percentage points won, the factor that determines the final placings rather than total points won, following a change to the points system owing to the Covid-19 disruption.

On the other hand, Pakistan will be fighting to improve their present 0.395 percentage points with the potential of going up to 0.529 in their fifth series. Their rubbers so far include just one match of a two-Test home series against Bangladesh, which was to be played over two legs but could not be completed. The live TV telecast of New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test will not be available in India. However, the match can be live-streamed on Amazon Prime and Fancode App.

TOSS: The 1st Test match toss between New Zealand vs Pakistan PAKll take place at 3 AM (IST) – December 26, Saturday.

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

NZ vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Kane Williamson (C), Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Azhar Ali

All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Neil Wagner, Tim Southee (VC), Trent Boult, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi

NZ vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell/Will Young, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner.

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (C/wk), Faheem Ashraf, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas.

NZ vs PAK SQUADS –

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/C), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Zafar Gohar, Naseem Shah.

