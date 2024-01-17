Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf Brutally Trolled After Conceding More Than 50 Runs In 3 Overs | SEE VIRAL MEMES

NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf Brutally Trolled After Conceding More Than 50 Runs In 3 Overs | SEE VIRAL MEMES

After picking up a wicket in his very first over, Haris Rauf conceded 53 runs in his three overs spell.

Updated: January 17, 2024 7:04 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf Brutally Trolled After Conceding More Than 50 Runs In 3 Overs | SEE VIRAL MEMES
NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf Brutally Trolled After Conceding More Than 50 Runs In 3 Overs | SEE VIRAL MEMES

New Delhi: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been trolled for his bowling in the ongoing third T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan at University Oval, Dunedin. The pacer conceded 53 runs in just three overs by picking up just one wicket.

Trending Now

After opting to bowl first, Pakistan gets the early breakthrough and Haris Rauf got rid of Devon Conway in the fourth over. After Conway’s wicket New Zealand batter Finn Allen started smashing bowlers all over the ground and made his century. After picking up a quick wicket, the pacer gave 28 runs in his very next over. Pakistan fans started trolling him for his bowling and here are the viral memes:

You may like to read

Pakistan have lost both the T20Is and on the other hand, New Zealand is playing without their regular skipper Kane Williamson as he got injured while batting in the second T20I. This is a do-or-die match for Pakistan.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.