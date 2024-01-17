Home

NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf Brutally Trolled After Conceding More Than 50 Runs In 3 Overs | SEE VIRAL MEMES

After picking up a wicket in his very first over, Haris Rauf conceded 53 runs in his three overs spell.

New Delhi: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been trolled for his bowling in the ongoing third T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan at University Oval, Dunedin. The pacer conceded 53 runs in just three overs by picking up just one wicket.

After opting to bowl first, Pakistan gets the early breakthrough and Haris Rauf got rid of Devon Conway in the fourth over. After Conway’s wicket New Zealand batter Finn Allen started smashing bowlers all over the ground and made his century. After picking up a quick wicket, the pacer gave 28 runs in his very next over. Pakistan fans started trolling him for his bowling and here are the viral memes:

This is carnage from Finn Allen

11 sixes

He’s making look Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi as school boy bowlers Haris Rauf not the same bowler since Kohli hit him for 2 sixes #PAKvNZ #NZvsPAK #pakvsNz pic.twitter.com/PYFRRsDliW — AP (@AksP009) January 17, 2024

Nugget: Haris Rauf went for 51 off his first 15 balls today, fastest fifty by a Pakistan bowler in T20Is. #NZvPAK #PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/GjX4KKz4Wo — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) January 17, 2024

Haris Rauf Has just bowled the most expensive over in his t20I career

His second over against new Zealand went for 28 runs.

His second most expensive over has also come in this match.

His third over went for 23 runs.#PakvsNz |#CricketTwitter #HarisRauf #FinnAllen pic.twitter.com/KeLVJ7z28D — Nishat Abbas (@NishatAbbas1) January 17, 2024

WOAHHH!!! HARIS RAUF SCORED 53 OFF JUST 18 BALLS!

BOY IS PLAYING WITH A SR OF 294!!!

NO ONE CAN STOP US FROM WINNING THIS ONE ☝ — K (@_kazmee) January 17, 2024

Hafeez waiting for Haris Rauf in the Dressing Room#NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/L21GtlCbkr — Syed Awon (@syedawon66) January 17, 2024

Fastest 50 of the Career for Haris Rauf in just 15 balls – ❤️

#PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/co5iVxDQ3Q — Memes By Shafqat (@cricshafan18) January 17, 2024

Pakistan have lost both the T20Is and on the other hand, New Zealand is playing without their regular skipper Kane Williamson as he got injured while batting in the second T20I. This is a do-or-die match for Pakistan.

