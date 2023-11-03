Home

NZ vs PAK Live Streaming for Free: Where to Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV and Laptop

NZ vs PAK Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan CWC 2023 Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

NZ vs PAK (credit: Twitter)

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming for Free: New Zealand is set to take on Babar Azam-led Pakistan in match 35 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on November 3. The clash will take place in the first half of the double header Saturday. It will be interesting to see if Kane Williamson returns and takes up his role of the skipper or will it be Tom Latham leading the Black Caps side once again? On the other hand, it is a do-or-die situation for the Men in Green, losing this will earn them a a ticket back home.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:

When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match start?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at 10:00 pm IST.

Where will New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match Played?

New Zealand vs Pakistan match will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

How we can watch New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

How we can Free Live Stream New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match online?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan match Free Live Streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For all the latest updates from Bengaluru stay tuned to India.com.

Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Live Streaming Outside India, here are the details:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

NZ vs PAK Squads

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali

