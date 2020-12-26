Following an injury Pakistan all-rounder, Shadab Khan picked up during the second T20I at Napier – he has been ruled out of action for six weeks. This means he will be missing the two-match Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand. Also Read - Live Match Streaming New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test: When And Where to Watch NZ vs PAK Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

The 22-year old cricketer was diagnosed with "high-grade full-thickness tear to the Rectus Femoris muscle", an injury he had sustained. Pakistan would miss the services of Shadab and it would be a major setback after premier batsman Babar Azam is also out with an injury.

"The MRI reports have confirmed it is a fresh injury and not the one that had sidelined him from the Zimbabwe series last month," Dr. Sohail Saleem said in a PCB statement.

“The latest injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a six-week rehabilitation programme during which he will have weekly ultrasound scans. After the competition of the six-week period, the medical panel will access and evaluate the injury before making a call on Shadab’s return to competitive cricket,” he added.

The ongoing Test series against the Black Caps ends on January 7. “Shadab will remain with the side in New Zealand, where he has started his rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the medical team,” the PCB statement read.

The two-Test and three T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played from January 26 to February 14.

