Home

Sports

NZ vs PAK: Rachin Ravindra Likely To Feature In 5th T20I Against Pakistan

NZ vs PAK: Rachin Ravindra Likely To Feature In 5th T20I Against Pakistan

Rachin Ravindra Likely To Feature In 5th T20I Against Pakistan

Rachin Ravindra Likely To Feature In 5th T20I Against Pakistan

New Delhi: New Zealand Cricket have announced Rachin Ravindra as the replacement for Daryll Mitchell for the 5th T20I as Mitchell has withdrawn his name for consideration for selection citing workload management. Rachin Ravindra will join the squad in Christchurch.

Trending Now

New Zealand have already won the series by 4-0 and now the hosts will look for a whitewash in the 5th T20I on Sunday. On the other hand, this is the last chance for Pakistan’s newly appointed T20I skipper to register a victory to his name.

You may like to read

BLACKCAPS coach Gary Stead said the decision to have Mitchell sit this match out was based on the team’s position in the current series and the upcoming schedule.

“Daryl is an important player for us across all three formats and ensuring he’s in the best place to perform in international cricket is vital.”

“Rachin is coming off a period of rest himself and will bring a valuable skill set to the group in this final match as he continues his return to cricket,” said Stead.

A decision on Devon Conway’s availability for the final match of the series will be made tomorrow morning.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.