NZ vs PAK: Rachin Ravindra Misses Out As New Zealand Announce Squad For T20I Series Against Pakistan

New Zealand announced the squad for their upcoming T20I series against Pakistan.

Rachin Ravindra (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Young sensation Rachin Ravindra has missed out in the New Zealand squad for the five-match T20I series against Pakistan that will be starting from January 12 at the Eden Park in Auckland. Pacer Matt Henry has made an awaited return to the squad for the upcoming series against the Asian giants after being ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup in India due to a hamstring injury.

Matt Henry will be making a return to the domestic circuit on Friday, before joining the 13-member Black Caps squads. The series is crucial for both sides considering the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2023.

Kane Williamson will be leading the side and will be making a return alongside opening batter Devon Conway following the periods of rest after their return from the Bangladesh Test tour.

Williamson will miss the third T20I of the series (in Dunedin) as he continues to manage his knee injury, with the uncapped Josh Clarkson called in as cover for the match and Mitchell Santner set to stand in as skipper.

Rachin Ravindra wasn’t considered as a replacement for Williamson in the third game, as he begins a period of rest after being on the road with the New Zealand squad since the beginning of August, a decision made by NZC in conjunction with Cricket Wellington.

Head coach Gary Stead said the Pakistan series was important for a variety of reasons and has placed an emphasis on the Pakistan series with a T20 World Cup around the corner.

“It’s great to be welcoming back Matt, Devon, Lockie and Kane. They’re four quality players in their own right and their skills and experience will bolster our side.

“Starting the series off at Eden Park on a Friday night will be a great occasion and one I know the team will relish.

“With just three T20I series left before the T20 World Cup, all matches are vitally important for our preparation,” he said.

Pace-bowler Lockie Ferguson is set to make his return following an achilles injury which has sidelined him since the ODI World Cup.

Ferguson is scheduled to return to action via the Auckland Aces, for whom he will play three Super Smash games over the next two weeks before joining the BalckCaps squad for the final three games of the T20I series.

His absence means 25-year-old fast-bowler Ben Sears has been included for the opening two games of the Pakistan series, continuing his run in the T20I side after impressing in the recent series against Bangladesh.

Kyle Jamieson wasn’t considered for the T20I series as he continues to rehabilitate a hamstring injury, while Trent Boult (UAE) and Jimmy Neesham (South Africa) were unavailable due to overseas T20 league commitments.

Michael Bracewell was also not considered for selection as he continues his recovery from an achilles injury, with his return to play likely to be via the Wellington Firebirds in the Super Smash this month.

The New Zealand T20I squad for Pakistan will meet in Auckland on 9 January.

New Zealand T20 squad: Kane Williamson (c) (matches 1, 2, 4 and 5), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson (match 3 only), Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson (matches 3, 4 and 5), Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears (matches 1 and 2), Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

