NZ vs SA, 1st Test: Hilarious Broadcast Blunder Marks Day 1 As Kane Williamson, Glenn Philips Find Themselves In South African XI

At the end of opening day’s play, New Zealand reached 258/2 with Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra scoring unbeaten hundreds.

Broadcast visuals show New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips in South African playing XI.

Mount Maunganui: New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips found themselves victims of a hilarious broadcast blunder on the opening day of their first Test against South Africa. Just before the start of play, both Williamson and Phillips were pictured in the South African playing XI, the picture of which went viral on social media. While Williamson’s face was placed in place of South Africa’s Raynard van Tonder, Phillips found himself replacing Ruan de Swardt.

Meanwhile, both Williamson and Rachin Ravindra finished the day with unbeaten hundreds. While Williamson was not out on 112, young Ravindra is batting on 118 as New Zealand put on 258/2 at stumps. The duo had put on 219 runs for the unbroken third wicket. South African Tshepo Moreki took a wicket with his first ball in Test cricket, a feat that was achieved by West Indies Shamar Joseph last month in Australia.

Nice of the @BLACKCAPS to give South Africa Kane Williamson for this Test… pic.twitter.com/2EVtBV4u6K — The ACC (@TheACCnz) February 3, 2024

Moreki was one of six uncapped players including captain Neil Brand, named in the South Africa lineup for the match. South Africa’s leading players have stayed at home to play in a domestic T20 competition. Brand won the toss on debut, chose to bowl and Moreki rewarded his decision with the wicket of Devon Conway (1) from the first ball of the second over.

Moreki has taken 192 wickets in 93 matches in South Africa’s domestic first class competition but is playing his first test at 30. The right-armer was effective bowling round the wicket to the left-handers and across the right-handers.

Latham also fell before lunch, caught by wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin from the bowling of Dane Paterson in his fourth Test. Paterson bowled just above medium pace but his accurate line and consistent length caused trouble for the New Zealand batters.

Williamson returned to the New Zealand lineup Sunday after recovering from a hamstring injury. He negotiated a testing first morning and was 26 not out at lunch. Rachin Ravindra, playing his fourth Test, scored his maiden Test ton.

With AP Inputs

