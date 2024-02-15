Home

NZ vs SA: Glenn Phillips’ Turns Superman Picks Keegan Petersen During 2nd Test vs South Africa | Watch VIRAL Video

New Zealand still have nine wickets in hand and they need 227 more runs, which will be a record chase for Seddon Park.

New Delhi: New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips picked a nearly impossible catch of Keegan Petersen while playing the second Test match against South Africa. He was fielding on the gully when Petersen tried to play a cut shot the ball was in the gap but he jumped off the ball and picked up the nearly impossible catch.

It was Matt Henry’s 10th over and Petersen was playing on 43 runs. The video of Glenn Phillips’ catch has gone viral on the social sphere, here is the clip:

GLENN PHILLIPS IS A BIRD…!!!! 🤯pic.twitter.com/mVFTROdPrY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 15, 2024

New Zealand is currently holding the advantage as at the end of Day 3 the hosts just need 227 runs. The hosts just lost the wicket of Devon Conway.

