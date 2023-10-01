Home

NZ vs SA, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match 7 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On Mobile, TV In India

NZ vs SA, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match 7 Live Streaming: New Zealand will take on South Africa in their final warm-up match of ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Kane Williamson (credit: Twitter)

NZ vs SA, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Free Live Streaming: New Zealand and South Africa will clash in their final warm-up games of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. New Zealand defeated Pakistan in their first warm-up match. However, South Africa’s first warm-up game that was scheduled against Afghanistan was washed off due to rain without a single ball being bowled.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-Up match between New Zealand and South Africa online and on TV in India:

When is the Warm-Up match between New Zealand and South Africa?

The Warm-Up match between New Zealand and South Africa will played on Sunday, October 2.

When will New Zealand vs South Africa Warm-Up match start?

The warm-up match between New Zealand and South Africa will start at 2:00 PM IST.

What is the venue for New Zealand vs South Africa Warm-Up match?

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram will host the Warm-Up match between New Zealand and South Africa.

Where can I watch the NZ vs SA Warm-Up match Live On Mobile, TV in England?

Star Sports will broadcast the Warm-Up match live between New Zealand and South Africa.

How to watch the NZ vs SA Warm-Up match LIVE in England?

The live telecast of the NZ vs SA Warm-Up match will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar and website.

Squads

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Temba Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi

New Zealand Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee

