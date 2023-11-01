Home

NZ Vs SA Live Streaming For Free: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV And Laptop

NZ vs SA Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs South Africa CWC 2023 Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

Spotlight will be South African batters against New Zealand in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: CSA)

Pune: A cracking of a contest is on the cards when second-placed South Africa take on New Zealand in an ODI World Cup 2023 clash at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. With both teams firmly in contention for semi-final berths, one can expect good game of cricket where batters of both sides are expected to set the tone of the match. For New Zealand (8 points from 6 games), the Dharamsala-leg after four straight victories didn’t pan out on expected lines and another loss would give the likes of Afghanistan (6 points) and Pakistan (4 points) a shot at semi-final qualification. On the other hand, if South Africa (10 points from 6 games) win, the 12 points will almost put them in the last-four bracket alongside India. Quinton de Kock (431), with three hundreds so far, has had perfect swansong tourney and would be determined to leave the ODI platform on a high.

Head-To-Head

Both teams have met 71 times in ODIs with South Africa winning 41 times. New Zealand won 25 games. Five contests yielded no results. In ODI World Cups, New Zealand edge South Africa by 6-2 margin.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the New Zealand vs South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:

When will the New Zealand vs South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 match start?

The New Zealand vs South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will New Zealand vs South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 match played?

The New Zealand vs South Africa match will be played at MCA Stadium in Pune.

How we can watch New Zealand vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live telecast of the NZ vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming of New Zealand vs South Africa match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match Live Streaming Outside India, here are the details:

India – Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Lizaad Williams.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (vc & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Will Young.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.