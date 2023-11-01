Mohammad Kaif Urges Quinton De Kock To Reconsider Retirement After Ton Against New Zealand

Home

Quinton de Kock hit his fourth hundred of the tournament to go level with Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, who achieved the feat in 2015 edition

New Delhi: Quinton de Kock had a historic outing in the clash against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on November 1. He became the third batter in history to score 4 centuries in a single edition of an ODI World Cup and also became the first Proteas batter to score 500 runs in a single WC.

Former Indian player Mohammad Kaif tweeted and urged the star Proteas batter to reconsider his decision to retire from ODIs following the mega tournament. “Fourth 100 this World Cup, South Africa please convince Quinton de Kock not to retire after the World Cup. What a delight to watch this stylish left-hander,” Kaif wrote on X.

Fourth 100 this World Cup, South Africa please convince Quinton de Kock not to retire after World Cup. What a delight to watch this stylish left-hander. #NZLvRSA #quinton — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 1, 2023

The wicket-keeper batter equaled Kumar Sangakkara for 4 centuries in a single WC edition and surpassed him for most runs scored by a wicket-keeper batter in a single edition of the mega tournament. He now also has the most sixes by a wicket-keeper batter in ODI World Cups.

Quinton de Kock and Rassie Van der Dussen revelled in the knowledge that the focus back home has finally shifted from rugby to cricket, striking scintillating hundreds to power South Africa to 357 for 4 against New Zealand in the World Cup here on Wednesday.

De Kock (114 off 116 balls) hit his fourth hundred of the tournament to go level with Kumar Sangakkara, who achieved the feat in 2015 edition, while Van der Dussen blazed away to a 118-ball 133.

For record, only three batters have scored four or more centuries in a single World Cup edition.

David Miller blasted 53 in 30 balls to provide the final flourish, barely days after the whole country was basking in its rugby team’s record fourth World Cup triumph in Paris.

