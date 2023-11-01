Home

‘That Was Disappointing’, Tom Latham Reflects On Third Consecutive Loss In ODI World Cup 2023

New Zealand suffered their third straight loss in the ODI World Cup 2023 and fell to the fourth spot on the points table after 190 runs loss against South Africa

NZ vs SA (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa defeated Tom Latham’s New Zealand by 190 runs in match 32 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on November 1. New Zealand suffered their straight third loss in the mega tournament that dropped them to the fourth spot on the points table.

The NZ captain Tom Latham was disappointed with the team’s performance and said “Not our best performance. We were under pressure after that partnership (between de Kock and Rassie.) It was a big score. From the batting point of view, we had to have those partnerships, but we had our backs against the wall. Those two played fantastically well. Should have restricted them to 330-odd, that would have been better. It was a small ground and a good surface, but we couldn’t do much in those first 10 overs.”

“I think they put themselves in a great position, we were not able to build partnerships, that was disappointing. We have faced adversities with injuries. We will reflect on to this one quickly and move to the next one to be played at Bangalore (vs Pakistan). We don’t become a bad team overnight,” said Latham in the post-match conference.

South Africa went to the top of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup points table after a dominating 190-run against New Zealand in the league stage match at the MCA Stadium on Wednesday.

Batting first, South Africa posted a total of 357/4 thanks to a 200-run second-wicket stand between centurions Quinton de Kock (116) and Rassie van der Dussen (133). Later, the Proteas were boosted by a late charge from David Miller (53).

Later, Marco Jansen’s double strike lifted South Africa in the first Powerplay during New Zealand’s chase before Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada followed up with wickets of their own. Keshav Maharaj ensured that the spinners had their say and struck four times as they bundled out New Zealand for 167 in 35.3 overs to ensure a dominant win.

