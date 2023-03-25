NZ vs SL 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI Match At Eden Park 6.30 AM IST March 25 Saturday
After dominating the Test series against the Lankan Lions, New Zealand look to emulate their recent good form in the ODI series as well as the visitors Sri Lanka look to turn things around in their quest for direct qualification to the ODI World Cup.
NZ vs SL 2nd ODI Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI Match At Eden Park 6:30 AM IST March 19 Sunday: After dominating the Test series against the Lankan Lions, New Zealand look to emulate their recent good form in the ODI series as well as the visitors Sri Lanka look to turn things around in their quest for direct qualification to the ODI World Cup.
TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will take place at 6:00 AM IST – on March 25.
Time: 6.30 AM IST.
Venue: Eden Park.
Probable Playing XIs
NZ vs SL SQUADS
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana.
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister.
