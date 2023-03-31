NZ Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka To Play World Cup Qualification For First Time In 44 Years After New Zealand Loss
NZ Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka To Play World Cup Qualification For First Time In 44 Years After New Zealand Loss
New Delhi: Sri Lanka are officially out of the direct Qualification for ICC World Cup 2023 after their loss to New Zealand in the third ODI on Friday. The Islanders will be playing the qualifiers for the first time in 44 years.
