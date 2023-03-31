Home

NZ Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka To Play World Cup Qualification For First Time In 44 Years After New Zealand Loss

Sri Lanka are officially out of ICC World Cup direct qualification. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

New Delhi: Sri Lanka are officially out of the direct Qualification for ICC World Cup 2023 after their loss to New Zealand in the third ODI on Friday. The Islanders will be playing the qualifiers for the first time in 44 years.

